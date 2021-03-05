Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao might not be a fashion freak in showbiz. But over the years, he has evolved in the style department and we aren't kidding. The star who is known for his versatility is also flaunting some ah-mazing outfits these days, all thanks to his upcoming movie Roohi promotions. Back-to-back, the man has been showcasing that just like acting, he can also experiment with his style shenanigans. Recently, Rao had opted for a striking shirt kurta and we would say - men take notes. Janhvi Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra Ivory Chiffon Saree for Roohi Promotions Is Elegance Personified (View Pics).

On the promotional spree, the actor had opted for a striking yellow coloured crossover panel shirt with white trousers. Further, to accentuate the look, he teamed it with desi jutis. He was styled by Anisha Jain. However, that's not the goss, as Rao's shirt is decently priced and be on your purchase list for sure. After researching, we found out that the star's attire only cost Rs 9900 and is from Antar Agni's label. Rajkummar Rao Looks Dapper on Filmfare's First Lockdown Special Cover Shot by His Ladylove Patralekhaa (View Pic).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anisha Jain (@theanisha)

Here's Proof:

Rajkummar Rao Style (Photo Credits: Antar Agni Website)

What say? Isn't the kurta kinda shirt donned by the actor not that pricey? Yes, we do know that 10k is not a small amount, but a designer cloth at that cost is minimal we feel. Also, you can wear it at a wedding, Haldi ceremony, puja or even during the festival. Well, it is definitely a steal deal. Workwise, Rajkummar will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi, which releases in theatres on March 11. Stay tuned!

