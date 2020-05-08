Rajkummar Rao Looks Dapper on Filmfare's First Lockdown Special Cover Shot by His Ladylove Patralekhaa (View Pic)

Rajkummar Rao (Photo Credits: Insta)

To complete a fashion magazine shoot it usually requires quite a huge crew to get the desired result. However, in times such as this, all things unexpected can turn into a reality. Why do we say this? As amid the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, Bollywood actor, Rajkummar Rao gets featured in one of its kind magazine covers and we bet it'll make you go wow. Without puzzling it more, let us tell you that Filmfare just unveiled it's May E-issue starring Rajkummar and must say we are amazed by the outcome. On the cover, Rao can be seen with a single expression echoing how simplicity can work wonders. Rajkummar Rao Wishes Girlfriend Patralekhaa On Her Birthday With an Adorable Instagram Post, Says 'You Are the Prettiest and the Strongest Girl I’ve Met'.

Looking dapper in a turtle neck black tee paired with blue denim, the actor can be seen holding a clock in his hand on which a caption reads, 'This too shall pass' obviously hinting at the current situation in the nation. With neatly done hair and little makeup to not make his face look neither dull nor cakey, Rajkummar looks pretty attractive. And well, the most interesting part about the shoot is that it's shot by his girlfriend Patralekhaa. Aww!! Lockdown Diaries: Rajkummar Rao Turns Into a Perfect Hairstylist for His Lady Love Patralekhaa (Watch Video).

Check Out The Magazine Cover Featuring Rajkummar Rao Below:

It was a few days back when Rao's love, Patralekhaa had trimmed his hair and internet went crazy about the same. And for this magazine shoot, she turned into an all-rounder i.e make-up artist, hairstylist and photographer. Kudos to her man. So, what's your take on RajKummar's overall look on Filmfare magazine's May cover? As we think, it's cool. Stay tuned!