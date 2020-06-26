She is a former Miss World contestant and a Delhi girl at heart! Rakul Preet Singh enjoys a phenomenal fan following in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. The model-turned-actress has a whopping 14.2 million following on Instagram. Rakul jumped aboard the shoot-at-home magazine cover bandwagon for Exhibit magazine this month. Making the cover come to life, Rakul's chic vibe featured an off-shoulder dress and brown heels. Effortless chic always as her thriving vibe, Rakul never ceases to astound us with her off-duty style shenanigans. Giving the fashion met technology cover with her razor sharpness with a Motorola Razor smartphone, Rakul Preet Singh flashes a brilliant smile.

The photoshoot has been styled by Simran Kabra. Here is a closer look at the cover. Rakul Preet Singh Looks Beyond Hot In a 'Blue' Themed Picture Straight From Ibiza!

Rakul Preet Singh - Ravishing and Razor Sharp

An off-white dress from the home label, Hummingway was teamed with heels by Charles & Keith. Textured waves and subtle glam completed her look. Rakul Preet Singh Goes Desi, Opts for a Printed White and Grey Six-Yard for an Event.

n the professional front, Rakul was seen in Shimla Mirchi with Rajkummar Rao and in Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Zaveri with Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Indian 2, a vigilante action thriller directed by S. Shankar and also a sequel to the 1996 film Indian.

