Bollywood's original Queen, Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday on March 21. While she has had a prolific career as an actress, today we'll discuss her sartorial attempts as an ode to her timeless choices. A true blue Sabyasachi Mukherjee fan, Rani should be credited for introducing him to the industry. She was probably the first A-league actress who wore his designs and made him a big name in Bollywood. She also wore his designs on her wedding day with Yash Raj Films' head honcho, Aditya Chopra. 16 Years Of Black: Rani Mukerji Reveals She Was Initially Reluctant To Work In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film.

While she's obsessed with sarees and being a true blue Bengali we can understand her passion for it. From 'Durga Puja' to wedding reception parties, Rani has always grabbed the opportunity to sizzle in her different traditional yards and her choices have all been jaw-dropping. From someone who emphasized on ethnic designs, Rani also has a few modish outings under her name that can strike a chord with fashion aficionados all over. We still remember her silver shimmery mini dress from Koi Mil Gaya song that became an instant rage back then. As Bollywood's OG Queen gets ready to celebrate her big day today, we take a look at some of her best fashion attempts from the recent past. Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: Veer Zaara, Black, Bunty Aur Babli and Other Popular Films of The Actress That Are Must-Watch.

Shining Like a Diamond!

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A True Blue Organza Saree Fan

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange and Pink Never Looked So Good Before

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bengali Beauty Flaunting her Love for Cotton Sarees

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All the Brides-to-Be Here's Your Inspiration

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Acing Yet Another Traditional Look

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now a doting mother to Adira, Rani is busy juggling between her personal and professional lives. Her last release, Mardaani 2 received rave reviews from critics and she's now gearing up for Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan. We hope she continues making such exciting announcements in future and that she keeps slaying like a diva, always and forever! On the parting note, here's wishing her love and luck on this special day. Happy Birthday, Rani Mukerji!

