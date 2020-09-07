Rashami Desai is eager to ditch her earlier image and re-emerge as someone who's hot, bold and charming. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her recent fashion outing and boy, were they hot! Though she rarely flaunts this side of hers, we suggest her to start exploring it more often. It's good to see her ditch the girl-next-door image and attempt something that looks raw and powerful. Rashami's new fashion attempt gels with her confident persona and we are eager to see what's lying in store for us next. Rashami Desai Echoes Hina Khan's Sentiments, Reveals How TV Stars Are Looked Down Upon By Big Designers.

Rashami picked an off-white blazer dress with an asymmetrical hem and its plunging neckline was hard to miss. She further paired it with a braided hairdo, snake-shaped earrings and golden pumps that she may have avoided. A pair of strappy heels would have done wonders but we are willing to ignore it for the rest of her outfit was simply astounding and mind-blowing. The BB 13 contestant was determined to look her hottest and we are glad for the result was exhilarating enough. Fashion Faceoff: Rashami Desai or Karishma Tanna, Who Nailed The Luscious Lavender Look Better? (View Pics).

Check Out Rashami Desai's New Pics

Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashami's still busy receiving accolades for her Bigg Boss journey where she went toe-to-toe with her housemates like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Though she couldn't lift the trophy, she was successful in establishing a loyal fanbase - the ones who would stick by her side, no matter what. And while she continues dropping some style bombs on us, let's gather together (virtually) to sing her praises. We know the more we sing, the less it would be!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).