Due to the novel coronavirus, entertainment, as well as the fashion industry, have become kinda slow. Celebrity spottings have been less and many major style events have also been called off. However, amid these tough times, there are a few stars who kept their style game on and shared their alluring pics on social media intending to garner likes and comments. Talking on the same lines, it's Rashami Desai and Karishma Tanna who kept us hooked to their Instagram feed, courtesy their style shenanigans. But, coincidently one of their desi outfits was so similar that the two just made us churn this fashion faceoff piece. Fashion Faceoff: Nia Sharma or Hina Khan, Who Looks Hotter in Distressed White Denim Shorts? View Pics.

Rashami Desai

Let us first start with the Naagin 4 actress, Rashami Desai who channelled her inner gujju girl and gave us a desi dream to ogle at. In the photo below, she can be seen wearing a lavender kurta paired with palazzo pants and indeed looks stunning. The intricate work on the kurta adds that traditional punch. Not to miss, her hoop earrings. FYI, Desai knew she twinned with Tanna and so she also captioned her image as. "Did I just happen to twin with my KT." Fashion Faceoff! Hina Khan or Sara Ali Khan, Who Looks Sexier in Gold Fringe Dress? View Hot Pics.

Check Out Her Picture Below:

Karishma Tanna

Up next, we have Karishma Tanna, the winner of the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi who also stunned one and all by going the kurta-palazzo way in the same shade as Rashami's. However, Tanna's outfit had less intricate details as compared to Desai's. KT also chose hoop earrings as an accessory. Fashion Faceoff! Kriti Sanon vs Tara Sutaria, Who Looks Sizzling Hot in Manish Malhotra’s Nine-Yard?

See Her Photo Below:

Well, as a critic we can't pick one and declare a winner. As both the beauties in their way rocked the traditional outfit to the 't'. For the unversed, Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and if you need some inspo, look no further. Coming back to their faceoff, who according to you looked better? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

