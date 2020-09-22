In a career spanning a decade, the thinking man's actor, Rasika has done it all, dabbled in all waters and aced them all, whether it is films, theatre, short films, television or web series. She transitioned from web series to clinching meatier roles in one-of-a-kind movies. On the personal front, Rasika exudes those unmissable vibes of having figured it all out, whether it's the array of unconventional roles that she essays with utmost passion or raising the sartorial bar with every appearance. She graces the cover of Bollywood Film Fame Canada as their cover girl, striking a pose dressed in a pretty off-shoulder dress by Punit Balana. Attributed as sorted, humble and content, Rasika handles it all with her signature silent aplomb. A petite beauty, Rasika has an innate understanding of cuts, silhouettes and hues that flatter her to the T.

Complimenting a rich filmography, this mathematics graduate from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram college keeps the film and fashion lovers and critics alike hooked. Here's a closer look at her cover. Rasika Dugal Cannes Nostalgia: Ethno Cool and a Worthy Muse for Homegrown Labels, This Is How the Manto Actress Rolled in the French Riviera!

Rasika Dugal - Cover Girl

A monochrome tie and dye skirt with an off-shoulder top by Punit Balana worth Rs.21,500 was teamed up with strappy beige sandals, wavy hair and nude glam. A throwback look that Rasika repurposed for this magazine cover, she was styled by Sahil Gulati with glam helmed by Nidhi Agarwal. Out of Love Season 2: Rasika Dugal to Head to Tamil Nadu for a Two-Month Shooting Schedule of Her Upcoming Web Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal) on Sep 3, 2020 at 1:42am PDT

On the professional front, Rasika was last seen in the comedy-drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. She will also be seen in Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker. She was also seen in A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, directed by Mira Nair and starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor. The series follows the story of spirited university student Lata (played by Tanya Maniktala), coming of age in North India in 1951.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).