Actress Rasika Dugal will be soon heading to Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, for a two-month schedule. She will be shooting for season two of her hit web series, Out Of Love. In the first season, she essayed the role of a physician, Dr. Meera Kapoor, whose seemingly perfect life is rocked by the revelation of her husband's infidelity. The season ended as Meera adapts to a new life as a single parent. Lootcase Star Rasika Dugal Shares Her Post-Yoga Picture on Instagram

About the second season, Rasika said: "I was excited to play a part which was driving the narrative of a series and to experience the rigours of a long shooting schedule where you are in almost every frame of the show." "Being Dr. Meera Kapoor and attempting to experience the emotionally tumultuous ride that she is on throughout the season is a journey that any actor would desire. And the appreciation from the awards and the audiences has been a huge bonus. Here’s How Rasika Dugal Would React on Getting a Bag Full of Rs 2 Thousand Rupee Notes in Real-Life

The second season will present Meera with a set of different challenges and I can't wait to sink my teeth into the material of this season. I will be in Coonoor for two months for the shoot. After being holed up at home for so many months, I look forward to the beauty of the hills," she added. She is also awaiting the streaming of her other projects "Mirzapur Season 2" and Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).