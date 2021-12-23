Ravi Dubey is undoubtedly one of the most good-looking lads we have in the industry right now. Not new to the business, the actor has been part of the showbiz since 2006 but rose to fame by starring in shows like Saas Bina Sasural (2010) and Jamai Raja (2014). He has been one of the highest-paid TV stars who have time and again proved his versatility. Besides this, there’s also a fashionable side of the actor which people don’t talk much about. Yes, he’s a perfect blend of talent and style which is so important to survive in the entertainment world. His fashion is neat, apt, and always in vogue. Ravi Dubey on MX Player Series Matsya Kaand: It’s a Larger Than Life Story! (LatestLY Exclusive).

A scroll through his Instagram feed and you will find him being obsessed with different kinds of suits that are trendy. Not just tailored wear, Ravi’s fashion taste is also amazing when it comes to ethnic wear. In a nutshell, his wardrobe has a unique spark just like his personality. And as the TV actor celebrates his birthday today (December 23), we list some of his coolest style shenanigans that are wow. Matsya Kaand Trailer: Ravi Dubey and Ravi Kishan Lock Horns in This Intriguing MX Player Series (Watch Video).

In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla!

In Elite Sahab!

In NM Design and Raymond!

In Motif By Udhay Mahajan!

In Blackberrys and Raymond!

In Dhananjay Creation!

In BluesNGreys!

In Rohit Verma!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the desi-videsi style gems of the actor from his ‘gram that are fantastic. He’s indeed an actor who has always managed to weave magic with his style. Meanwhile, on the professional front, he was last seen in Matsya Kaand as the lead. Happy birthday, Ravi Dubey!

