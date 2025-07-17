Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial Ramayana's first glimpse was finally unveiled on July 3. The three-minute introductory announcement clip from the mythological film took social media by storm. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Amid all the chatter and excitement surrounding Ramayana, fans have been specifically excited about television actor Ravie Dubey, who is set to portray Lakshman. As soon as the teaser was dropped, netizens took to social media to shower loving messages on the Jamai Raja actor, calling his casting "perfect". ‘Ramayana’ Budget: INR 4000 Crore Invested in Nitesh Tiwari-Ranbir Kapoor’s Mythological Epic by Namit Malhotra, Budget Surpasses THESE Recent Hollywood Biggies! (Watch Video).

The introduction teaser of Ramayana begins with the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, who rule the world. With striking animations, we are introduced to the characters from Ramayana - Lord Ram (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and Ravan (played by Yash). The teaser is completely loaded with visual effects and majestic music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. It is only towards the end of the teaser that we get a brief glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. We are also introduced to the lead characters in the film, including Ravi Dubey, who will be portraying Lord Ram’s brother, Lakshman.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Ravie Dubey It’s The greatest honour of my life to be part of a story that has shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path, and to share it with all of you. Let’s celebrate this moment and together, step into the world of ramaya."

As the teaser for Ramayana was dropped, netizens took to social media to express their excitement for India's biggest film. Fans were particularly happy about the casting of Ravie Dubey in the film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "#RavieDubey will nail it on the screen, I have been waiting to see him play a character as good as Lakshman.. so happy that he’s got the part." Another wrote, "I think if anyone who can do justice to the role of Lakshman on screen is Ravie, he's got that innocence and loyalty to play that part!"

Ravie Dubey started his career as a model while in college. He got his first TV role in Foordarshan's Stree... Teri Kahaani in 2006. His big break came in Saas Bina Sasural in 2010. This was followed by his successful stint in Jamai Raja. Ravie Dubey had made his Bollywood debut with UR My Jaan in 2011. The cast of Ramayana also includes Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Shobana and Kunal Kapoor. ‘Ramayana’: Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and More – Actors Who Confirmed Being Part of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Saga Through Social Media!.

Ramayana will be released worldwide, with Part 1 hitting the big screens in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

