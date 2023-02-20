Multiple Grammy award winner and a fashionista in herself, Rihanna celebrates her birthday on February 20. The singer recently made headlines for her performance at Super Bowl 2023 wherein she announced her second pregnancy. Rihanna's first pregnancy was a big news in itself and it's only natural that the second one would grab equal eyeballs. They say, once a stunner, always a stunner. And Rihanna certainly proved it right. Clip of Rihanna Adjusting Her Makeup in the Middle of Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna probably dropped some major style bombs on us. In fact, it won't be wrong to say that she took her maternity fashion to next level. From flaunting her baby bump in style to picking some over-the-top designs, there's never any disappointment when it comes to Rihanna and her wardrobe. She eats, breathes and lives fashion and that explains why she's always so ahead of her contemporaries. Rihanna Spotted With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky In NYC, Couple’s Latest Pics Take Internet By Storm.

Today, to celebrate Rihanna's special day, we have decided to revisit some of her best maternity fashion looks. So go ahead and have a look at them, one at a time.

Hot Mamma!

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

No One Does Fashion As Well As Rihanna

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mamma is Ready for Date Night

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Flaunting Baby Bump on the Yellow Carpet

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Maternity Fashion Goals

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Let's Worship Her Already, Shall We?

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pink Never Looked So Good Before

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Rihanna!

