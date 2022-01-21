Rihanna was spotted with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City. The duo reportedly met over for a dinner date at Carbone. RiRi looked stylish in an all-black ensemble. For the dinner date she opted for a complete leather look. She donned a black top, black leather pants and teamed it up with an oversized leather jacket. She accessorised her outfit with layered neckpiece and walked stylishly in cowboy boots.

Rihanna With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leaving Carbone restaurant in New York (Jan 19, 22) pic.twitter.com/Xsqc28CJoO — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) January 20, 2022

The Stylish RiRi

Rihanna at Carbone restaurant in New York last night pic.twitter.com/oO48hWoZSM — ً (@rihannasdata) January 20, 2022

