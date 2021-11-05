Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the most popular faces in the television space right now. From playing an important role in superhit daily soap Pavitra Rishta to hosting shows and winning Nach Baliye, the lad is immensely talented. Besides TV, he also tried his hands on web series and received love. However, what people miss to notice about him is his fashion sense. The actor is an absolute fashion delight in the industry and is always dressed up to the ‘t’. He knows how to amp up his style all day, every day. A scroll through his Instagram and there’s enough proof that echoes his distant fashion taste. Rithvik Dhanjani Birthday Special: Dapper, Dandy, Debonair, Eccentric Experimental Fashion Is His Fabulous Forte!

Be it looking suave in suits, flashing unconventional styles to serving all men out there some ethnic extravaganza, Rithvik is a fashion gem and there is no doubt about it. Earlier in an interview, the actor had talked about his style taste and revealed he believes in comfortable dressing. And as Dhanjani celebrates his birthday today (November 5), it’s time to appreciate his style shenanigans. Let’s get started. Rithvik Dhanjani: OTT Increased Opportunity As Well as Competition.

In Bharat and Reshma!

Basics and Offbeat!

In Escaro Royale!

In Viba Studio!

In Umang Mehta!

In Fuss Pot!

In Anuj Madan!

In Shraddha Design!

In Pawan and Pranav Haute Couture!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best stylish pics of the star from his ‘gram which are simply fab. He is and always will be a style inspiration. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Cartel and was lauded for his performance. Happy birthday, Rithvik Dhanjani!

