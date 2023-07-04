Karan Johar finally dropped the trailer of his much-anticipated movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the movie is a typical K Jo directorial with loads of family drama, stunning locales, melodious songs and of course, charming costumes. While Alia Bhatt's chiffon sarees have already made enough headlines, let's take a moment to discuss Ranveer Singh and his quirky fashion in the movie. His outfits have Ranveer written all over them with loud colours and prints that only he can carry. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: From 2 States to Bommarillu, 5 Films Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Romantic Drama, Directed by Karan Johar, Reminded Us Of!

From heavily embroidered sherwanis that Diet Sabya would tag as 'Sindhicore' to printed shirts and cool jackets, Ranveer's wardrobe probably needed more time to design than Alia's. One look at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's trailer and you are convinced that it's going to be a visual spectacle in terms of cinematography and grandeur. Karan likes investing his time in minute detailing of his movies and wardrobes are his favourite department, it seems. Why else would the costumes of his movie scream elegance every time? Ranveer Singh's outfits in the movie are not merely eccentric. They resonate with Rocky Randhawa's loud persona while making him look desirable. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Netizens Praise Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt’s Film By Karan Johar, Call It Family Masala Entertainer!

To elaborate more on his looks, let's check out a few stills from the trailer.

Who Says Neon Colours Aren't For Men?

Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Beach Print on Shirt? Hell yeah!

Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Dulha Goals!

Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo Credits: YouTube)

We Want this Denim Jacket

Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo Credits: YouTube)

If Printed Shirts Are Your Thing

Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Leave Abs, Check Out his Gucci Shirt

Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Heavily Embroidered Sherwanis are Still a Thing

Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Even His Night Suit is Funky

Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hits the big screens on July 28, 2023!

