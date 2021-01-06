Samantha AkkineniSamantha Akkineni's Instagram feed is all about chic outfits and the actress often gives us major fashion goals. The actress ringed in the new year in a fashionable way and her comfy outfit for the event was everything her fans were talking about. Samantha knows how to make a casual ensemble look sexy and her New Year outfit was all about that. She paired a basic top with a skirt and shared a few beautiful pictures, flaunting her outfit. Samantha Akkineni Birthday Special: These 5 Visuals Will Make You Fall In Love With Her!

The actress opted for a black tank top that she tied up in a knot. She paired the basic top with a silver sequin skirt. From the pictures that Samantha posted online, we think it was the same romper she wore for the New Year's eve, only twisted to the other side which has this sequin pattern. Samantha gave some killer looks for the camera and garnered much love for her breezy style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

She styled her hair in curls and kept her makeup to minimal. She opted for brushed eyebrows, mascara and a nude lipstick. The actress let her natural beauty do the talking this time and was able to grab attention with her effortless beauty. Her pictures garnered millions of likes and fans dropped hear emojis on her pictures. Samantha Akkineni Dazzles In a Yellow Ethnic Wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Earlier, Samantha Akkineni shared a New Year surprise for all her fans. She announced her new film with Gunasekhar and left all her fans elated. The title of Samantha’s new film is Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunasekhar. It’s a mythological film in which Samantha would be seen as the leading lady.

Apart from this, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).