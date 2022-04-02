The Proposal actress Sandra Bullock is busy with her promotional work these days. Bullock will be next seen in The Lost City with Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe and recently the trio was seen together attending an event. While the boys stuck to classic suits and they looked dapper most definitely, it was our beloved Sandra who was a show-stealer in the end. Now, if you have someone like Sandra attending a red carpet, one will obviously keep ogling at her fashion offering and it was nothing different this time.

Sandra Bullock didn't pick any usual elegant gowns or dresses for the occasion. She instead preferred a classic pantsuit that amplified her intimidating persona further. It was a ravishing black and pink pantsuit from the house of Carolina Herrera this time. She further paired it with black pumps and no major jewellery. With light pink lips, smoky eyes, blushed cheeks, well-defined brows and some curls to go with, she completed her look further.

Sandra Bullock in Carolina Herrera

Sandra Bullock (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Lost City will see Sandra as a romance novelist who's on a book tour with model Alan Caprison, played by Step Up actor Channing Tatum. Daniel will once again play the shrewd billionaire, (Now You See Me 2), the villain who kidnaps Sandra's character. The movie was earlier slated to release in October 2021, however, got delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will now release on April 15.

