Sanjana Sanghi Gows Desi Glam Chiv Spends a Relaxed Homebound Afternoon Wearing a Languid White Kurti!

Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is fondly remembered as Nargis Fakhri's cute little teenage sister from Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. A popular face in advertisements, Sanjana will set the ball rolling as a leading lady opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. A Journalism & Mass Communication graduate from Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi, Sanjana is a certified style cynosure. Sanjana is a poster girl for easy millennial styles that's devoid of razmataz but always simple, significant and poignant. Her Instagram feed is a delightful melange of homegrown labels that are chic and drive home the much-needed vibe of sustainable fashion. Sanjana Sanghi took to the quiet quarantined afternoon with an ample dash of chicness. A white embroidered kurta-dhoti set from the Delhi based homegrown label, Mul Mul upped Sanjana's understated beauty. Keeping it simple, significant and subtle, Sanjana's lucid style had us smitten and scouring for a look as striking as hers!

One can never err in a white ensemble. Sanjana's style interpretation with an exquisitely embroidered kurta with an A-line silhouette and adorned with heavy floral motifs was every bit gorgeous. Here is a closer look. Sanjana Sanghi Spins a Splendid Style Story in Checks and Bows!

Sanjana Sanghi - For The Love Of White

A pristine white embroidered sunflower kurta-dhoti set worth Rs 9,200 from the homegrown label, Mul Mul was teamed with earrings by Amrapali. Subtle glam and wavy hair completed her relaxed, quarantined and quiet afternoon. Sanjana Sanghi Is in Some Mood for Crimson Red and It’s Elegant, Ethnic and Enchanting!

Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled for a release on 8 May 2020.