She dazzled as Kizie Basu in the recently released Dil Bechara opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. While we have loved this millennial for her innocence with her brief cameos in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. An industry outsider and all of 24, Sanjana graduated from LSR College, Delhi and also an activist, voicing out on youth platforms and helping out at NGO's. On the fashion front, Sanjana comes across as someone whose effervescent millennial style comes across as minimal, chic and relevant. The Dil Bechara post-release promotions saw her give a shootout to homegrown labels with her carefully curated styles with fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira. A recent style of Sanjana's featuring a digitally printed satin romper by Nori caught our attention. Traditionally, a summer piece of clothing, a romper is a great addition to your existing wardrobe.

Sanjana has blossomed into the cutest fashionista next door, armed with a signature minimal chicness, subdued elegance and one-of-a-kind style. Here's a closer look at her romper style. Sanjana Sanghi Is Chic in Subtle Candy Stripes but Her Diet Dior Tee Is a Hoot!

Sanjana Sanghi - Romper Chic

A hand-painted digital print playsuit with organza sleeves and panelling featuring a hidden placket with front button closure and draped belt with buckle at the waist worth Rs.8000 was from the homegrown label, Nori. Vinyl strapped sandals, subtle nude lips, wavy hair completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi Is Giving the Good Old Corduroy a New Lease of Life, Here’s How!

Sanjana Sanghi in Nori (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).