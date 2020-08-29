Sanjana Sanghi is on a promotional hoot for Dil Bechara! Having firmly established an engaging on-screen vibe as Kizie Basu, Sanjana has come a long way from her days of cameo appearances. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Delhi's LSR College, Sanjana has also appeared in various advertisements. On the fashion front, she relies keenly on the styling sensibilities of fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira who on her part, has only grasped this millennial's thriving vibe to the hilt. Together, the duo goes on to dazzle us with easy styles from homegrown labels and add on an equally non-fussy beauty and hair game. Sanjana is riding the digital promotional wave for the recently released Dil Bechara. From chic dresses to quirky ensembles, Sanjana is roping it all in and pulling off one stunning style after another. A cheeky vibe, her candy-hued stripes bunched with the parody tee of Diet Dior definitely is the chicest and cheekiest style statement seen in a long time of promotional stints.

While co-ord sets are non-fussy and tricky at the same time, teaming them just right is a subtle art. Sanjana's cheekiness with the Diet Dior tee adds just the right zing to her preppy vibe. Here's a closer look.

Sanjana Sanghi - Candy Striped Chic

A 'Candy' co-ord set from July Issue worth Rs.4,499 featured a cropped shirt and a mini skirt in white and pink candy stripes. With a cheeky Diet Dior tee from Storm underneath the co-ord set, Sanjana completed the look with hoops from Hyperbole, white kicks from Melissa, subtle makeup and a wavy half updo.

Sanjana Sanghi Candy Striped Chic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

