Sanjana Sanghi is on a roll! Playing dress up for the promotions of her music video stint in Guru Randhawa's newest song, Mehendi Wale Haath, Sanjana has collaborated with fashion stylists Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When. A recent style saw her merging denim with couture! A denim bustier was paired off with a Falguni and Shane Peacock skirt. A pair of lime toned pumps completed her look. Last year, Sanjana picked up bouquets for her performance in Dil Bechara. Sanjana has done brief cameos in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. The graduate from LSR College, Delhi is a perpetual fashion delight and has been on a chic mission to tick off one varied minimal chic vibe after another.

Here's a closer look at Sanjana's chic style. Sanjana Sanghi Is Sparking Off Some Effortless Brilliance in Bandhej for Dil Bechara Promotions!

Sanjana Sanghi - Couture Chicness

A denim bustier, a printed skirt by Falguni and Shane Peacock was paired off with lime toned pumps, earrings by Radhika Agrawal, wavy hair and minimal makeup. Sanjana Sanghi Reminds Us Why Sheer Dresses Can Be Edgy Chic and a Worthy Wardrobe Addition!

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara, a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars featured late Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and premiered on Disney + Hotstar on July 24. She will follow it up with Om: The Battle Within, an upcoming action film with Aditya Roy Kapur and directed by Kapil Verma.

