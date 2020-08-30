Sanjana Sanghi entered the league of leading ladies with the recently released Dil Bechara. Sharing screen space with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana delighted with her spunk and a brilliant on-screen vibe. Having made those cameo appearances in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, Sanjana has traversed a long way! On the fashion front, this LSR college graduate has always been a delight. Giving the homegrown labels a worthy tap, Sanjana's arsenal can be best described as bohemian chic, laidback and easy. Non-fussy and effortlessly chic, Sanjana's off-screen vibe is infectious as she doesn't jump aboard the trend bandwagon and chooses to showcase styles that are an extension of her pleasing personality. A post-release promotional style saw her take on the traditional bandhej print with a contemporary twist from the label, Aapro.

Neo-ethnic styles, often with a millennial vote of confidence are much sought after as they are more relatable, relevant, accessible and one of a kind. Sanjana's style interpretation of the classic trench coat with an essential modern twist looks like a must-have wardrobe piece that can transition from the desk to dinner and everywhere in between. Styled by Bornali Caldeira, here's a closer look at Sanjana's style. Sanjana Sanghi Is Giving the Good Old Corduroy a New Lease of Life, Here’s How!

Sanjana Sanghi - Bandhej Brilliance

A Bandhej printed trench jacket from the homegrown label, Aapro worth Rs. 9,000 was layered over a basic black dress. A pair of Kolhapuri flats, wavy hair, subtle makeup and silver oxidized earrings completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi Is Channeling That Everything Is Better in Glitter Vibe With These Pictures!

Sanjana Sanghi in Aapro Label (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

