Sara Ali Khan Makes Fitness Her ‘Priority’, Flaunts Mid-Riff by Opting for a Crop Top and Shorts at Gym (View Pics)

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

If you are a regular sucker of all things Bollywood then you will know how important fitness is to our celebrities. For most, sweating it out at the gym is the best part about their profession and the same can be seen on an everyday basis, as these stars get papped walking in and out of the gym regularly. Well, this tiresome workout session of our celebs often gets exciting, when they add a stylish punch to their look. And among the many B-townies, it's Sara Ali Khan's gym looks which are envious and how. On the same note, her latest OOTD is easy-breezy as well as sexy. Sara Ali Khan Rocking That Chic Hot Pepper Printed Jumpsuit Is Our Forever Mood!

Posing for the shutterbugs and flaunting her toned mid-riff, Sara was seen wearing a yellow coloured crop top with 'priority' written over it which she teamed with a pair of black Puma shorts. Not to miss, the peekaboo of her black sports bra and ofcourse those simple flat chappals. But what we loved the most is her mandatory silver blingy tote bag which is a perfect way to add the glam to one's gym look. Her hair tied neatly and she without any accessories is how Sara rounded her look. Sara Ali Khan, the Pretty Hot Patakha in Pink for Love Aaj Kal!

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Gym OOTD Below:

One More For You To Ogle At:

Must say, hardly anyone can beat Sara when it comes to nailing the gym look. The girl is also a pilates fan and often teases fans with her workout videos. FYI, our Bollywood celebs are taking a lot of cues from the international stars as we see workout OOTD becoming the next big thing in the fashion business. Coming back to Sara's look, if we need to score her here, it's going to be 4 out of 5. What's your take on the Love Aaj Kal babe's gym statement? It's yo or hell no? Let us know in the comment section below.