Singing sensation Selena Gomez turns the cover girl for Vogue Mexico's new edition and her pictures are breathtaking. The 'Fetish' singer shared the pictures from her new photoshoot on her Instagram account and while her admirers couldn't stop praising, we simply stood there staring at our laptop screens. Selena's new set of pictures are like a fresh breath of air and while the world is busy fighting COVID-19, we are grateful to realise her mere existence. Selena Gomez Confidently Shows off Her Kidney Transplant Scar in Blue Swimsuit, Says She's Proud of that (View Pic).

Selena's new pictures see her get decked up in designer labels while displaying the fashionista side of hers. She stuns and grabs our attention with those sensuous expressions of hers. One look at her new clicks and you are convinced that she the girl of every man's dreams and why she has that mesmerising effect on everyone. If these new pictures don't define the word 'charming' for you then we don't know what will. Selena Gomez Birthday Special: The 'Wolves' Singer Loves her Bold Necklines as Much as We Love Her - View Pics.

Selena Gomez for Vogue Mexico

Selena Gomez for Vogue Mexico (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Selena's new photoshoot for Vogue Mexico made us aware of how incredibly beautiful she is and why everyone's so obsessed about her. While her singing skills often weave beautiful magic, her sartorial attempts are equally delightful and worth admiring. Here's looking forward

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).