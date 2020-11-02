Endlessly inspiring, striving to leave a mark with his movies and breaking the mould with his unconventional roles, Bollywood’s quintessential lover boy, Shah Rukh Khan is amongst the rare celebrities who affects a charismatic vibe that unarguably dandy AF. He may be over 50 but the dapper daddy to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam proves that age is merely a number! Basking in an unprecedented glory and revelling in a fan base that spans worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan is also notoriously witty, charming, engaging, gregarious and quite philosophical. But while his onscreen and off-screen demeanour captures our attention, his keen style play is quite finicky and distinct. A fashion-conscious man, courtesy his stylist, Shaleena Nathani, Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t shy away from experimenting with some modish vibes. But he also has an innate ability to draw the line, stay within the realms of contemporary fashion and yet ooze out a style play that’s mature, classic and preppy. As we delve further into King Khan Shah Rukh Khan’s style, we realize that there are some wardrobe staples the actor has embraced and loves flaunting in his numerous appearances but are uber-comfortable and yet so trendy. He turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of all of his style must-haves.

Swag is reserved for boys while real men exhibit class – Shah Rukh Khan has tapped the inner recesses of style and has it all figured out, pulling off that distressed denim, camouflage prints and tailored suits with understated aplomb and that million-dollar dimpled smile. Making us go weak in the knees with his refined styles coupled with a boyish charm, here are Shah Rukh Khan’s top 11 wardrobe staples that will guarantee a dapper stamp for all the men seeking out style tips out there. Shah Rukh Khan Delivers His Popular Dialogue, ‘Rahul Naam toh Suna Hoga’, As Rahul Tripathi Picks up the Man of the Match Award After KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020.

Plaid Shirts

The versatile shirts that can be worn in a million ways, Shah Rukh Khan has flaunted his immense love for them and styled them with cargos, denim and even layered them with basic tees. Known for its continuous relaxed vibe, the plaid shirt additionally suits SRK’s build to the T.

Shah Rukh Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Clean pair of denim

Comfort fit denim – light and dark are SRK’s must-have styles. A self-confessed lover of clean denim – this is an unflinching style move that only reaffirms his classic style stature setting him apart from the rest of the Bollywood that has jumped aboard the distressed denim bandwagon.

Camouflage

The gender-neutral trend found an ardent lover in Shah Rukh Khan as the actor pulled off the tricky military print by balancing out his looks with a basic white tee or a frayed black tee and even upping it a pair of denim jacket and metallic silver sneakers.

White shirt/tee

A classic white shirt or a tee is a wardrobe must-have and Shah Rukh Khan has diligently exemplified ways to achieve that sartorial perfection with the white and teaming it classically with denim or cargo pants.

Tailored Suits

A self-confessed lover of clean cuts and tailored outfits, Shah Rukh Khan and his ability to stun us with those dapper suits deserves a mention and how!

Jackets

Understanding a basic fact and putting it to effect to the fullest, Shah Rukh Khan has on numerous occasions believed in layering up with snazzy bomber jackets, classic denim ones and upping the bar with a long line shrug in one of his airport sightings! Enough Said!

Sneakers

Shoes may work just fine but sneakers add a relaxed vibe rounding out a casual or smart formal look – Shah Rukh Khan is a stickler for modest coloured sneakers, loud colours are just not his thing! Period!

Sunglasses

His love for sunglasses is quite known and his penchant to pull off a plethora of styles is much-loved! Quirky octagonal, modest squared ones or dark round ones – SRK swears by his collection of sunglasses.

Wrist Watch

A smart wristwatch never fails you – this is Shah Rukh Khan’s thriving style mantra and a wardrobe must-have for all the men out there! His Rolexes and Tag Heuer are his prized possessions and we are currently crushing on his favourite- the steel-strap Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch! Chris Hemsworth Says Shah Rukh Khan's 'Bade Bade Deshon Mein' Dialogue and You Will Love It.

With his unconventional looks and enchanting screen presence ruling the roost, we believe Shah Rukh Khan is a thorough gentleman who has cunningly pulled into the fold a style play that’s classic and yet contemporary bringing out a sartorial wow!

