Ranbir Kapoor is gearing for his next release, Shamshera and the actor is going all out for its media promotions. The year so far has been extremely lucky for the actor - with him getting married and embracing fatherhood. And now with two major releases lying ahead, we can expect some goosebumps for him and some fine performances for us! While RK Jr has often been praised for his acting skills, we'd like to elaborate on his sartorial skills this time. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Look the Happiest in This Leaked BTS Picture from Luv Ranjan’s Next!

Ranbir's personal sense of styling is extremely casual and he'd never go overboard with his attires. His choices aren't as eccentric as Ranveer Singh's but they are sharp and would resonate with all the boys next door. On days when the Saawariya actor isn't flaunting his jerseys, he's either nailing his checkered shirts with jeans or looking dapper in his well-tailored suits. There have also been times when the Kapoor lad has chosen the ethnic route and each time, he has looked as delightful as one would expect him to. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Animal Welfare NGO Names Pair of Rescued Stallion and Mare After the Newlywed Couple.

Dapper Dude!

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Sporty

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sometimes Funky

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And Sometimes Cool

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Most Charming of All

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple but Cool

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Shaadi Ke Rishte Bhejo' Wala Look

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you feel we're exaggerating, we might as well open his diary and recall some of his best looks so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2022 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).