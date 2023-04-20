In addition to kissing and hanging out together at Coachella this year, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted in LA, holding hands and happily walking down the street. Although the two have not made an announcement together, it seems they back together after a video of Camila confirming the news to paparazzi surfaced. Camila Cabello Confirms to Paparazzi That She and Shawn Mendes are Back Together After Clip of Them Kissing Went Viral From Coachella 2023.

View Video Here:

Camila and Shawn last night in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/c5nYAzQBEf — Camila Cabello Daily (@TheCamilaDaily) April 20, 2023

