Mumbai, July 13: Almost a year after the Indian government banned over 200 Chinese apps and websites, SHEIN is all set to make a comeback into the Indian market. Amazon will re-launch the Chinese portal during its annual Prime Day sale. It is scheduled to start at midnight on July 26 and will continue till July 27. Notably, after PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), SHEIN is the second Chinese app that will return to the Indian Market.

Amazon has created a dedicated page marking the return of SHEIN on the e-commerce platform. SHEIN will only be launched as a seller on Amazon and not as a separate portal. During the Prime sale, Amazon will be offering big discounts on products. Meanwhile, SHEIN's website still reads that it can take orders from India until an agreement is reached with the Indian government. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China.

Here Is The Screenshot Of Amzaon Page Dedicated For SHEIN:

SHEIN set to make comeback in India during Amazon Prime Day sale (Photo Credits: Amazon/Screengrab)

Last month, PUBG made a comeback in India with a new avtar. The popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020. The app is now available in early access on Google's Play Store under a new name, 'Battlegrounds Mobile India', and with some changes to the game itself, like green blood and a new account system, reported Tech Crunch.

After the Galwan Valley incident, the Indian government had banned 250 Chinese app, including PUBG and Shein. These apps were banned by the Ministry of Information Technology under Section 69A of the IT Act in June last year. The other popular apps which were banned include TikTok, Likee and CamScanner.

