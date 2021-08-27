Shibani Dandekar celebrates her birthday on August 26. While the leggy lass is busy with her professional endeavours, let's grab the opportunity to marvel at some of her Instagram clicks. From hot bikini pictures to picture-perfect red carpet moments, Dandekar's Instagram account is a delight for your eyes and every time she shares a memory, we find it admirable and happening. While the lady continues to romance her actor-director beau, Farhan Akhtar, she's also busy making appearances that are in sync with her charming persona. Shibani Dandekar Dedicates an Emotional Post to Boyfriend Farhan Akhtar As Toofan Releases on Amazon Prime.

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Shibani Dandekar easily slips into any given outfit that you may ask her to. A designer's delight and a stylist's favourite client, when it comes to fashion, she's a force to reckon with. While she's hardly seen in any Bollywood endeavours, she's quietly keeping herself occupied with appearances that are chic, elegant and oh-so-charming. Speaking of Shibani and her appearances, let's delve into her Instagram account and pick some of her best outings. Shibani Dandekar Talks About Body Image Issues: 'I Strived for Unrealistic Goals of Perfection'.

Never Say No to Shimmer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

Bold and Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

Bawsy and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

When Spring Came Early!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

Taking Her Love for Fashion a Notch Higher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

Flower Power

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

Go Green!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

Shibani and her sister, Anusha continue to woo our hearts with their style statements. They have a certain aura around them that instantly makes you admire them. Their presence commands your attention and the harder you try, the tougher it gets. We bet Farhan Akhtar has tons of surprises planned for his ladylove and until we get to see pictures from their celebration, let's keep ogling at her stunning clicks above.

Lastly, happy birthday Shibani! Have a great day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).