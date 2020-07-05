Sometimes, when celebs speak up about an issue, they make it more relatable and make people feel like they aren't alone. The hot and happening Shibani Dandekar, upon whom women look up for her fit physique, has opened up about body image issues. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Shibani said that she has been on an incredible journey with her body. She spoke in-depth about trying to achieve an unrealistic standard of beauty. Shibani Dandekar Joins Farhan Akhtar's Family Luncheon, Shabana Azmi Shares the Video.

Shibani added that her journey began with her "absolutely hating" her body to the point that it had consumed her. "I hated my pimpled skin, my love handles, my overall size… It is only now that I look back and understand how incredibly strong my body was and how accepting its size as my strength would have changed my entire perception," she said. Farhan Akhtar Turns Cameraman and Assists Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar As She Cooks Mushroom Pasta for Him (Watch Video).

"I have been very hard on myself and strived for unrealistic goals of perfection. Once I started eating right and exercising regularly, I realised that I had done everything I could possibly do and this is the body I was given…and I must embrace it," she added.

She further added that acceptance is everything. "I own it and never give people the chance to put me in a position that can make me uncomfortable," she said.

Recently, Shibani's Noor co-star Sonakshi Sinha also opened up about body image issues. In a recent interview, the Dabangg actress talked about being proud of losing weight. "But people were still talking about how much I weighed and how I looked! Eventually, I told myself that I wouldn’t let them bring me down because they had no idea what I had been through, how hard I had worked to get here."

She also talked about how she was bullied in school. "People bullied me, and the boys called me names. I never took the bullying to heart. And I didn’t let it bring me down because I’ve always known there’s much more to me than my weight or my size," she revealed.

