Shilpa Shetty Kundra is amongst the few names in Bollywood who never ceases to impress with her sartorial offerings. The Hungama 2 actress who's known for her fitness and love for yoga is also an ardent fashion enthusiast who eats, breathes and lives fashion. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Shetty manages to nail the trickiest of designs while making our jaws drop. She sure has a penchant for pre-draped or indo-western sarees but she's equally fond of modern designs and knows how to pull them off easily. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Dances to Viral Song Manike Mage Hithe With Geeta Kapur (Watch Video).

Shilpa who's currently judging India's Got Talent, recently stepped out looking like a total bombshell in her hot pink attire. The pink maxi dress by Neetu Rohra was adorned with a thigh-high slit and a cape extending from the left shoulder. Needless to say, Shilpa nailed her look to the T and looked like a million bucks. Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Dhoti-Style Yellow Saree Can Be An Apt Choice For Your Festive Wardrobe (View Pics).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra for India's Got Talent

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa's look was conceptualised by ace stylist, Mohit Rai who played it safe. He paired her look with matching strappy heels and no major jewellery. With a pair of earrings and bracelets, he kept it simple and allowed her outfit to do all the talking. Coming to her makeup, he opted for shimmery eye makeup, pink lips, highlighted cheeks and well-defined brows. The pretty lady certainly looked like a diva who soars temperature with all her outings. Here's looking forward to more such stunning appearances by her.

