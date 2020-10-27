Soha Ali Khan is making the most of her stay at The Desert Resort Mandawa, Rajasthan. Indulging in some R&R, Soha has also taken to teaching us a thing or two on how to stay safe as well as stylish in these pandemic times. Matching the mask with the outfit is the newest wrinkle around. Soha Ali Khan twinned her kaftan and mask, a set from Rekh by Rohini Singh. With kaftans ruling the lockdown fashion roost, Soha too just enlisted her name to the growing brigade of this wardrobe quintessential lovers. We love how ankle length or shorter kaftans in soft cotton are a break from the PJ monotonous, especially with the celebrity fixation on the kaftan just cementing its fabulousness, it certainly looks like a must-try homebound style. With a legacy to boot, Soha Ali Khan has carved a niche with strong roles and an off-screen strong sense of self. One of the stunning mommies on the block, Soha isn't a trend hound but someone who consciously picks up styles that suit her petite frame. Additionally, a subtle glam and easy hairstyles compliment her non-fussy and sophisticated style play featuring ethnic, neo-ethnic, smart casuals, dressy athleisure vibes.

Soha's usual repertoire of chic and occasional experimentations are always a delight. Here's a closer look at her kaftan style. Soha Ali Khan Is Monochrome Chic in Mulmul!

Soha Ali Khan - Kaftan Chic

Soha flaunted a bold elephant hand block printed kaftan in soft cotton by Rohini Singh worth Rs.2,300 inclusive of a matching mask. Wavy hair accompanied. Soha Ali Khan Channelling That Sugar and Spice, Everything Nice Powerpuff Is Always a Vibe!

Soha Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Soha was last seen reprising her role of Ranjana in the Tigmanshu Dhulia directed Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

