Soha Ali Khan! She switched fields from being an investment banker to being an actress with a repertoire of meaningful roles. A strong sense of self coupled with a penchant for lucid styles and occasional experimentations, Soha's style play can be described as non-fussy and sartorial. She often opts for neo ethnic designs. Also, she prefers to keep her beauty game minimal with easy hairstyles and subtle makeup. A recent style of hers saw her channel that experimental side with a quirky set from designer Malvika Shroff's label Mash. A chic athleisure look featuring a pair of Powerpuff girls printed joggers, a sequined denim jacket and a bralette was an instant tick on our cool style meter.

Dressy athleisure is a vibe that not many try as a style but when done right, it adds another successful chapter to the book of celebrity style. Giving the famed Powerpuff girls print a sassy spin, here's a closer look at Soha's interpretation.

Soha Ali Khan - Powerpuff Vibe!

Soha teamed a bralette with Powerpuff girls joggers and a sequinned Tweety denim jacket. White trainers, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Soha Ali Khan in Mash by Malvika (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Soha was last seen reprising her role of Ranjana in the Tigmanshu Dhulia directed Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

