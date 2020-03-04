Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Has a Way With Words and Making an Entrance in a Peter Dundas Pantsuit for Bulgari Press-Con!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Peter Dundas for Bulgari press-con (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We know and have seen how Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lives by the mantra,‘I don’t do Fashion, I am Fashion’. As Bollywood’s resident style slayer, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja not only aces but also pushes the sartorial borders with her keen sense of style play, whether it is on the home turf or on the international scene. Her style play is exceptional and exceptionally conspired with her sister and a style maverick, Rhea Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the High-Priestess of Haute Couture suited up in an embroidered velveteen pantsuit by Peter Dundas for a press conference as the face of Bulgari jewellery. While casual styles come easily for the duo, it the red carpet appearances that are their blazing forte, with Rhea curating the style and Sonam executing them with signature and enviable panache. With sophistication as a constant underlying vibe, Sonam never misses a vibe.

Pantsuits or power suits are bringing back sass and how! Swapping the overdone looks for minimalism, Sonam's sartorial perfection in a contemporary take on power dressing deserves your attention. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Haute, Happening and Couturing up Sartorial Perfection in Elie Saab and Valentino!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Suit Up!

A black velvet pantsuit featuring intricately embroidered detailing on the blazer and flared pants from Peter Dundas was teamed with a soft low back hairdo, nude lips and intense eyes. Delicate baubles by Bulgari completed her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Erdem Is Like Sunshine on a Cloudy Day, All the Way From Paris!

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.