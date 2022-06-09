Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 9 and this year, the celebration will be extra special for the actress. Sonam is all set to embrace motherhood as she's expecting her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja. Currently, the actress is glowing with her pregnancy glow and she surely can't wait to meet her little one. And while her pregnancy fashion isn't well highlighted now, we bet the actress will flaunt her baby bump in style in the coming days. Sonam Kapoor Turns Into a Mystical Muse for Grazia India's New Photoshoot (View Pics).

Sonam should be credited for making us aware of the term 'fashionista'. For someone who made the airport looks so prominent, Sonam's name is probably synonymous with the word fashion. She loves haute couture and some of the pieces in her wardrobe are custom-made for her. While her sartorial game is really strong, she isn't someone who has a penchant for street style, very rarely do we see Kapoor dressed up casually. She's always in her couture collection - be on the streets of Mumbai or London.

Bollywood red carpet isn't the only place that she has taken by storm. Sonam has carved an impression for herself even at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival where she conceptualised some of her most iconic looks. Speaking of which, as the new mommy-to-be gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take out some time to celebrate the fashionista that she is. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor - Whose White Outing Looked Wonderful?

In Emilia Wickstead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In Anavila

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In Etro & Ekaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In Itrh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In Maria Asadi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

While Sonam's on an acting break currently, she has wrapped the shooting of a thriller backed by Sujoy Ghosh. The shooting took place in London where she resides with her hubby these days. Since Sonam's already back from her babymoon with her hubby, we believe she'll have a nice and cosy celebration with Anand in London itself. Here's hoping to see a few of their pictures from the celebration.

Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2022 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).