Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha celebrates her birthday on February 26. She has made her mark not only through her exceptional acting talent but also as a fashion icon who captivates her audience with her stunning Instagram posts. Her account is a visual delight, showcasing an array of outfits that reflect her unique sense of style and personality. With a keen eye for fashion, Sriti effortlessly blends traditional charm with contemporary flair, making her a true trendsetter. Sriti Jha Vacations in Italy! 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actress Shares Throwback Video of Herself Enjoying Various Cuisines, Captions 'Eat-Aly'.

Whether she is donning exquisite sarees that celebrate Indian heritage or chic, modern outfits that exude sophistication, Sriti Jha knows how to make a statement. Her wardrobe is a testament to her versatile style — transitioning seamlessly from elegant, flowing silhouettes to edgy streetwear. Each look is thoughtfully curated, with attention to detail that highlights her individuality. Sriti Jha Says Her ‘Hunger’ To Be on Big Screen Is Growing After Her Appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sriti’s choice of colours and patterns is equally impressive, often opting for vibrant hues and playful prints that not only enhance her beauty but also resonate with her followers. Accessories play a crucial role in her ensembles; she often selects statement pieces that perfectly complement her outfits, adding just the right touch of glam. To check out some of her fashionable pics on Instagram, keep scrolling!

Looks Lovely

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Yellow Mellow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

That's a Cool Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Beauty in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Red Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Pretty You

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Bling It On!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Through her Instagram journey, Sriti Jha encourages her fans to explore their own fashion sensibilities while embracing their unique styles. Her posts radiate confidence, inspiring many to see fashion not just as clothing, but as a powerful form of self-expression. With each snapshot, she continues to solidify her status as a style icon in the industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).