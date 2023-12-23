Sriti Jha, who made her big screen debut with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, says she really enjoyed the experience and there's a growing hunger inside her to be on the big screen again. Now playing the female lead since last month on the Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Sriti spoke about her co-star Arjit Taneja, on working with Karan Johar, and much more. Arjit Taneja on His Reunion With Kumkum Bhagya Co-Star Sriti Jha in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: ‘Excited About Being Cast Opposite My Best Friend’.

Talking about her big screen debut, Sriti said, "I had never seen myself on the big screen so I was really excited about it and it did feel good. There is a hunger inside me to be on the big screen again. I really hope I get an opportunity to work in a film soon." On Arjit, who is her co-star on the show and her best friend too, Sriti said, "When I came to know that Arjit is playing Virat's role, I was pleasantly surprised. The sense of comfort that I feel working with him is unparalleled. I have never felt like this in my career before."

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is the story of Amruta and Virat played by Sriti and Arijt Taneja. The show has been produced by Mukta Dhond and airs on Zee TV, Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

