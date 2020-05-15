Sumona Chakravarti Shows Off Her Sexiest Bikini Pic, Sets Instagram on Fire With This Throwback Photo

Sumona Chakravarti Shows Off Her Sexiest Bikini Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like everyone else in the coronavirus-induced lockdown, television actress Sumona Chakravarti is also reminiscing good old days. Days that saw her enjoy sun, sand, and beach. The 31-year-old Bong beauty took to Instagram to share a throwback photo, and it is hot as hell. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city life, the The Kapil Sharma Show actress is soaking up the sun on a sandy beach. Sumona Chakravarti Sizzles in a Purple Saree Donning the Wet Look Gracefully (View Pics) With This Throwback Photo.

“Missing the 🌊 🌞 & sand! .🏖 🏝,” reads the caption of Sumona’s latest Instagram post. Donning a pair of skimpiest bikini, Sumona makes hay while the sun shines. Yep, the picture reflects her calm demeanour and serenity of the atmosphere. We also love how the actress is not shying away from flaunting her body as it is – no filter, no touch-ups, nothing, nothing at all. She is an inspiration for all those girls who are stuck in a dilemma over slipping into a swimwear, worrying about log kya kahenge!

Sumona Chakravarti's Throwback Photo That Is Raising Mercury Levels

As for Sumona’s presence in the digital space, she is quite a charmer, just like her on-screen personality. Boasting of almost 900k followers on Instagram, the girl gives major fashion and travel goals. It is almost as if she has set travel quests for herself. From Sri Lanka to Kenya, Sumona has explored all these gorgeous nations. In fact, she has also done two travel shows, namely Dubai Diaries as a host and Swiss Made Adventures as a participant.

Such a Pretty Lady

View this post on Instagram 🧜🏼‍♀️🌊☀️ A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) on Feb 4, 2020 at 8:00am PST

Sumona Is Setting Major Travel Goals

Speaking of her acting career, sadly, the girl is yet to get her due in the film or television industry. She has been a part of big projects, be it Bade Achhe Lagte Hain or Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma and later, The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Sumona was not given more opportunity to grow as an actor. In fact, in her own words, she has not been doing enough as an actor.

GORGEOUS ❤️❤️❤️❤️

“I don’t socialise much or attend parties, I usually head home or catch up with friends after shooting. Many might have forgotten I exist (laughs). But, I think it’s very important to make your presence felt these days if you want to continue as an actor,” opines Sumona. We hope once the lockdown days are over, we hope to see her more on the screen and in the roles she is craving for as an actor.