Who does not love Sunny Leone? The Bollywood actress is such a hottie who manages to wow everyone with her fashion shenanigans all day, everyday. Acing both in acting and style departments, she’s always a stunner. Over the years, we’ve seen her evolving professionally as well as fashion-wise. Be it red carpet or a causal day, her gorg looks always grab attention. She’s definitely a trendsetter and a true fashionista. The best part about her style taste is that it’s distinct and always in-vogue. Sunny Leone Slays in a Red Embroidered Lehenga and Classic Jewels for Magazine Photoshoot! (View Pics).

Having said that, a scroll through her Instagram feed and it's nothing less than a fashionable paradise. Now, as the ‘Babydoll’ of Bollywood is celebrating her birthday today (May 13), we at LatestLY are in mood to laud her fab fashion. On this special day, let’s appreciate the actress’ best style moments straight from her IG that scream glam. To note, the outfits we've chosen here are party gems. Check it out. Sunny Leone's Hottest Lehenga Looks: Plunging Necklines & Sexiest Frills, Here's Curvaceous Beauty Giving Us Major Desi Fashion Goals.

All That Glitters is 'Grey'!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Orange is the New Black... Stunning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Knot Dress That's Ultra Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Punch of Pink!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Neon Never Goes Wrong!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Contrasting Crop Top + Skirt = Perfection!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Quirky Black Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Definitely, Sunny Leone has come a long way when we talk about fashion. We adore how with the help of her team she always manages to serve impeccable style that’s wearable. You go, girl!

