Sunny Leone Lets Her Sexy Siren Loose In This Bejewelled Monokini and We Can't Stop Staring!

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actress, Sunny Leone is known to tease fans with her alluring pictures via social media. Each time she posts a sultry photo of herself online, fans go insane over her looks. Be it her dressed in casuals or in a larger-than-life gown, the babe can pull off any look with panache. Recently, amid the 21 days lockdown in the country, seems like Leone is bored AF and so she posted a sexy throwback photo of herself in a monokini and we can't stop staring. In the picture shared, we can see the Baby Doll looking smoking hot and we bet you cannot take your eyes off her toned body. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber With Their Kids Are Making COVID-19 Lockdown Fun By Grooving To Justin Timberlake's Track (Watch Video).

In the post, we can see Sunny looking at the lenses and posing inside a pool. Clad in a bejewelled monokini, the actress wants her fans to forget their boredom by looking at the sensuous pic. "Take away your blues!! 12 days of summer lovin !!! Love this, " she captioned the post. Flaunting her assets and flashing glamour like never before, the Jism 2 star is serving looks and we are floored. P.S: the picture is from the ace photographer, Dabboo Ratnani's diaries. Sunny Leone's Sexy Turn in This Blue Dress Will Drive Your Blues Away (See Pics).

Check Out Sunny Leone In A Mononkini Below:

What's your take on Sunny's latest IG update? Did you like it? As we just wanna ogle at it and how. Meanwhile, the Ragini MMS actress and her hubby (Daniel Weber) are trying their best to keep calm and entertain their kids amid the coronavirus outbreak. The pair along and kids, Nisha and twins, Noah and Asher were recently seen grooving to Justin Timberlake’s song, "Can't Stop The Feeling", in their building premises. Well, all we can say is that let these entertaining posts keep on coming guys. Stay tuned!