Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber With Their Kids Are Making COVID-19 Lockdown Fun By Grooving To Justin Timberlake's Track (Watch Video)

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21 days lockdown in the country, in order to control the spread of the COVID-19. The spiking number in the coronavirus cases across the world has left everyone terrified. Hence, individuals have being asked to stay at home, practice social distancing, stay hygienic and stay away from people suffering from any respiratory issues, and so on. This lockdown period has taken a toll on many as one cannot step out, unless if it’s a dire requirement. While some are managing to do productive activities, many are still wondering of what to do and what not to do. Sunny Leone Shares a Picture with her Kids Wearing Masks as they Get Ready to Tackle the Coronavirus Outbreak in the City.

Celebs can be seen posting some fun videos on their social media accounts. Painting, cooking or getting involved in some other household chores, exercising, are some of the things these B-town stars have been posting. But Sunny Leone has posted something else and that involves her hubby, Daniel Weber and her kids (Nisha and twins – Noah and Asher) as well. This lovely family, who are also maintaining social distancing, have grooved to Justin Timberlake’s song, "Can't Stop The Feeling", in their building premises. Well, this is indeed a fun and a much needed break for the parents and the three adorable munchkins. Kartik Aaryan Cleans Dishes at Home and Sister Kritika Says, ‘Don’t Mistake This for Quarantine’ (Watch Video).

While sharing the post Sunny Leone wrote, “Trying to keep spirits high with a little @justintimberlake My children have been locked up in our building for many days now. @dirrty99 and I are trying to do our best everyday :) Daniel's dancing is the best!! Lol”. It’s indeed fun to watch the lil’ ones, who are in their respective strollers, trying to match steps with their mommy and dadda.

Sunny Leone And Her Lovely Fam Dancing To Justin Timberlake's Track

It was just two weeks ago when Sunny Leone had shared a picture in which she along with her husband and children were seen wearing masks owing to the COVID-19. She had mentioned in her post, “Training toddlers to wear a mask”. So, how are you managing to cope up during these days of lockdown?