Sunny Leone is still relishing the seven-minute standing ovation that her movie, Kennedy, received at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The movie directed by Anurag Kashyap was screened at the prestigious film festival and allowed Sunny to mark her debut on the red carpet of the French Riviera. Sunny's stunning fashion choices compelled us to bookmark her looks for our future references but this certainly wasn't the first time. Previously too, Leone has given us ample opportunities to jot down her sartorial attempts including her outfits with thigh-high slits. Kennedy Teaser: Rahul Bhat's Deadly Assassin Meets Sunny Leone's Diva in This Anurag Kashyap Thriller (Watch Video).

From red carpet soirees in India and internationally as well, Sunny Leone has managed to make our jaw drop with her stunning looks. She has well-toned legs to flaunt and the lady does a fine job in exhibiting them. Her choices from embellished gowns to solid-coloured dresses may vary, but they sure make your eyeballs pop out. Sunny's super toned body helps her nail these various designs with utmost ease and confidence. If you don't follow her fashion shenanigans already, we suggest you do that right away. To convince you further, let's check out a few of her appearances wherein she nailed thigh-high slits outfits like a pro. Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone Pens Sweet Note for Hubby Daniel Weber As They Attend Film Festival for Kennedy, Thanks Him for Saving Her Life.

Like a Diva

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glam Goddess

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Boho Vibe

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Damn!

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Carpet Darling

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Exuding Bond Girl Vibes

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Make Way for Ms Leone

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Sunny Leone's outfits did you like the most?

