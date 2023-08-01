Taapsee Pannu is an August baby and celebrates her birthday on August 1. She's among the few actresses in Bollywood who can carry the weight of an entire movie on her able shoulders. Though it's been a while since we saw her shining on the big screen, we bet the wait will be over very soon. On days when Pannu isn't shooting for her commercial projects, she's either busy holidaying or simply posing in her favourite apparel - saree. Now, well that's out assumption but we believe Taapsee loves flaunting her love for sarees and is not sorry about it! Taapsee Pannu US Holiday Pictures & Videos: Dunki Actress' Trip to New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco With Sister Shagun Is Too Good!

One look at Taapsee's Instagram account and you will find tons of pictures of her flaunting her saree cabinet. From solid colours to simple prints and funky silhouettes, Pannu's sarees are rich, distinct and so-well draped. Now imagine if a lady is wearing a saree while on holiday! It only proves her undying love for the silhouette, right? Why else would she carry her pretty drapes to some corner of the world? Taapsee's tall and lean frame also makes it easier for her to nail these stunning sarees with so much ease. It feels as if she was meant to nail these pieces.

Now for those who believe we are exaggerating, let's check out a few of her charming pictures in sarees, shall we? We believe this would be a good way to celebrate her special day. Blurr Movie Review: Tapsee Pannu Excels With Conviction and Clarity In This Remake of Julia's Eyes (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Pretty Woman

Such a Stunning Design

Ethnic Best

Classic

Charming But Wild

Pretty in Pink

This Saree Has Our Heart

Happy Birthday, Taapsee Pannu!

