Taapsee Pannu is currently on vacation in the US and can’t stop sharing glimpses of her enjoyment with her fans. The actress has visited New York, and San Francisco, enjoying the streets of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles and shared several pictures to update her fans. Joining her on this vacation is her sister Shagun Pannu and her boyfriend, Mathias Boe. Taapsee has shared some cute snaps on her social media to give a glimpse into her vacation. Taapsee Pannu Enjoys Vacation in New York With Sister Shagun Pannu, Shares Pics on Insta.

Since the last few weeks, Tapsee has been very active on the photo-sharing app, dropping pictures one after another on her holiday. Some postcard-type pictures, while in others, she was cutely posing with her sister, well, she shared a lot about her US vacation on the Gram. So much so one of the users even quipped her about this ‘never-ending holiday’ of hers. To which she responded to not put a ‘Nazar’ on her. Check Out Some Stunning Pictures From Taapsee Pannu’s US Vacation:

Truly Enjoying the Summer Vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Strutting Across the Streets in Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Enjoy the Pace of San Francisco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Clearly Missing the Fun She Has Had

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

A Glimpse Into Her LA Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Some More Snippets From LA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

In all of these pictures, Taapsee has shared some of her goofy videos, and we are here for it. She is truly enjoying the holiday mood and might even make a lot of people jealous with the amount of fun she seems to be having. Taapsee and her sister are often seen travelling together, and we love to see the bond they evoke through their holiday pics. Through some candids and some very picturesque traveller photos, Taapsee’s US vacation pictures are a visual treat to her fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).