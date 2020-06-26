Taapsee Pannu! Her atypical and conscious choice of ensembles which is always a far cry from her contemporaries is what renders her as the perfect muse. Designer Gaurang Shah unveiled his latest collection of handloom weaves with Taapsee Pannu. The photoshoot styled by Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar features Taapsee playing dress up and enchanting with her simplicity. Colourful weaves, a strong beauty and beauty game greet us in this photo shoot. Taapsee's off duty style is functional, uber-comfort chic and relevant. An unconventional actor whose roles only get more interesting with every film. The promotions of her last release, Thappad saw Taapsee and her fashion stylist Devki Bhatt unveil a never-seen-before style coup of repurposing designer ensembles.

The duo gave us a masterclass in keeping it chic, subtle but relevant with investment designer pieces. Here's a closer look at Taapsee's saree-licious photoshoot that was lensed by Omkar Chitnis. Taapsee Pannu Glams Up From Home For a Magazine Cover As She Takes Us Through Her Quarantine Routine.

Taapsee Pannu - Saree Chic

A pale but multi-hued saree with half sleeved blouse, her curls bunched up in a gajra adorned bun and nude glam.

Taapsee Pannu for Gaurang Shah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A white and gold checkered saree teamed with a red printed blouse, earrings and bangles completed her look.

A red checkered saree teamed with orange full-sleeved blouse was complimented by low bun and nude glam.

A printed saree was adorned with subtle glam. Taapsee Pannu Goes Sublime Chic As She Adds a Twist to the Traditional Six-Yard for Thappad Promotions!

Taapsee strikes a pose draped in yet another elegantly printed saree.

On the professional front, Taapsee will be seen in Haseen Dillruba, an upcoming mystery thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew with Vikrant Massey, Hansika Motwani and Harshvardhan Rane.

