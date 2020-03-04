Taimur Ali Khan Is on a ‘Chill Mode’ With Mommy Kareena Kapoor While We Are Battling Mid-Week Blues!

Kareena and Taimur (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Are you having a dull day at work? Then fret not, as the internet favourite celebrities, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are here to drive away your weekday blues. The mommy-son duo were clicked in the city along with the little one's grandmother and must say the trio were neatly dressed. While the B-town babe was seen opting for a heavily printed wrap dress, on the other hand, Taimur looked cute as a button in casuals. Well, the interesting thing to notice in the pictures was how the munchkin was walking along with Nani and ditched maa dearest this time. Kareena Kapoor Khan Keeps her Airport Fashion Extremely Basic as She Returns with Taimur (View Pics).

Coming to the style part, we are all things love for Kareena, as her summery dress with long-sleeves should be in every girl's wardrobe. Not to miss, the way she tied her hair in a top-notch bun led to a fuss-free getup. With subtle makeup and huge reflectors, Bebo surely gave us the 'Heroine' vibes. On the other hand, it was Tim's quoted tee which read 'Chill Mode On' which also grabbed our attention. Also, last but not the least, Babita Kapoor too looked pretty in pink. Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Her Expensive Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Sweater a Casual Chic Spin!

Check Out Their Photo Below:

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Babita (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

And Here's Some Stunning Pics of the Glamdoll Bebo:

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan who was last seen in Good Newzz, has her kitty full. As next, she is to be seen in Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium and also has Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. Coming back to her OOTD, we loved Bebo's look from tip to toe!