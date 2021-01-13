We saw her as a rebellious warrior Avanthika in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. While she predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films, she is counted amongst sartorial stunners across industries. A perennial delight whose experimental trysts with varied fashion stylist has led to a versatile arsenal usually finds her solace in chic, effortless as well as edgy styles merged with a rare penchant of comfort. For a brand endorsement recently, Tamannaah took to flaunting a plaid dress in a bright yellow hue from label Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam. Dripping a fun-filled vibe with the addition of wavy hair and subtle makeup, Tamannaah's look belongs to a beachy, sunkissed, breezy holiday circuit.

The actress is a stylist's delight and flits easily from one stunning style to another. Here's a closer look at her sunshine chic vibe styled by Eshaa Amiin.

Tamannaah Bhatia - Sunshine Girl

A plaid yellow white dress by Pink Porcupines featuring a V-neck and voluminous sleeves was paired with wavy hair and minimal makeup.

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be seen in Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Telugu films, Seetimaar and That Is Mahalakshmi. She will be making her debut on the digital platform with Hotstar's Tamil web series titled, The November's Story.

