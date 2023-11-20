Rockstar actress, Nargis Fakhri, is gearing up for her OTT venture - Tatlubaaz. The new series on Epic On will also star Dheeraj Dhoopar and Divya Aggarwal in the lead roles. The show will see Dhoopar playing the role of a con man while Divya and Nargis bring a fierce and fabulous dynamic to it. Now, we do know that Nargis has always been eye candy, thanks to her tall and lean frame. After marking her big debut in Bollywood, Fakhri even had a Hollywood release and now we can her fashionable avatar in the OTT space. Tatlubaaz: Dheeraj Dhoopar Discusses His Bold New Role for His OTT Debut.

One look at Nargis' Instagram account and you are convinced that she loves doing fashion a bit too much. With a strong sartorial sense, Nargis has always successfully dropped some major style bombs on us. From ethnic drapes to modern designs, she has tried and nailed them all. On days when she isn't shooting for her acting projects, Nargis is busy slaying in her different fashionable looks that are jaw-dropping and drool-worthy. We were certainly missing Nargis in the acting space and we are glad that she decided to sign Tatlubaaz as her next big project. But before we see her shine on the Epic On show, let's check out some of her coolest and most fashionable Instagram clicks. Tatlubaaz Trailer: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, and Divya Aggarwal Star in Gripping Phishing Drama; Series Set to Release on November 25 on EPIC ON (Watch Video).

Beauty in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Like the Prettiest Bridesmaid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Suit Up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Looking Ethereal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

So Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

That's Sexy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Like a Ray of Sunshine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Tatlubaaz releases on Epic On on November 25, 2023!

