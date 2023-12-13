Look What You Made Me Do singer, Taylor Swift celebrates her birthday on December 13. The popular American singer who started singing at the very young age of 14 is now a force to reckon with. Her musical versatility is extremely popular among her fan base but that's not what we will be discussing today. Now, we all know she's a great singer and a favourite with so many but she's also a fashionista who rarely disappoints. Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and Wife Taylor Dome Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme During Singer's Eras Tour (View Pic).

A designer's delight, Taylor Swift's red carpet attires are what dreams are made of - always stylish, always chic. From her smart separates to stunning gowns and cool dresses, Swift's red-carpet wardrobe is sorted with things pretty and nice. She's a red carpet queen whose choices have long been adored and admired by us. From Grammys to VMAs, Swift has always ruled our hearts with all her different appearances and it's time we name a few of our favourites. On that note, to celebrate Taylor Swift's special day, let's take a moment to reminisce about some of her best fashion looks from recent times. Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour: Cara Delevigne, Drew Barrymore & Others Have The Most Adorable Reactions After Attending the Pop Star's Concert.

Like a Princess

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Charming

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Formal But Make it Look Pretty

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Wild

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lovely in Lilac

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Flower Power

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bling it On!

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2023 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).