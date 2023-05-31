Many famous faces attended Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert at various stops. Celebrities like Drew Barrymore took to their official social media handles to describe their experience at the Taylor Swift concert. Mariska Hargitay and Cara Delevingne, both of who appeared in Taylor Swift's song "Bad Blood", were also spotted at the concert. Here are a few celebrity reactions to the Taylor Swift concert. Taylor Swift Announces Midnights (Til Dawn) and Extended Version Of Snow On The Beach With Lana Del Rey.

Drew Barrymore at the Taylor Swift Concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

Hoda Kotb Getting to the Taylor Swift Concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb)

Mariska Hargitay at the Concert with Cara Delevigne:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

Nicky Hilton at the Taylor Swift Concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton)

Comedian Joe Gatto at the Taylor Swift Concert:

