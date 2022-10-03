MCU's Valkyrie, Tessa Thompson celebrates her birthday on October 3. She was last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder where she returned as Valkyrie and shared the screen space with Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Natalie Portman's Lady Thor. And while she made enough headlines then, it was during the Venice Film Festival 2022 when we actually started admiring her love for fashion and the way she attempted different dramatic looks together. She's a delight on the red carpet and her avatars are spellbinding if nothing else. Tessa Thompson Feels She Became an Adult in 2020, Here’s Why.

From going all eccentric in a red hooded dress to playing with ruffles and sheer outfits, Thompson's choices were as magnificent as they can be. We must say her team of stylists did a fantastic job in getting all her looks right and helping her look like the fashion queen that she is! It's easy to admire her but to fall in love with her sass and style is even easier. There's so much to write about her wardrobe and yet words won't justify how beautiful it is. But, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words! So, we will attempt to let y'all know her style fiesta on the red carpet via these pictures from the Venice film fest! Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson Set To Lead New Sci-Fi Thriller 'Ash', Directed by Record Producer Flying Lotus.

Have a look at these and let us know if you think they are great or the greatest!

The Power of Neon

Tessa Thompson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sheer Beauty!

Tessa Thompson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Edgy

Tessa Thompson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Drama and Lots of Fun

Tessa Thompson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Being Her Sassy Self

Tessa Thompson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Hail the Queen of Fashion

Tessa Thompson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Never Looked So Good Before

Tessa Thompson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Tessa Thompson!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).